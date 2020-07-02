Ja Rule and our very own ‘Savo’ on a dating show

Hosted by Mayim Bialik,Celebrity Show-Off will turn TV and social media upside down by transforming the variety format into an innovative experiment. Each week, celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, comedy, TV and film will face off to see who can produce the most compelling content from their homes. The longer celebrities stay in the competition, the more money they raise for their charities, with the last star standing earning an extra donation for his or her cause.

