“I’ve been an activist for a long time and a lot of people out there (looting) I haven’t seen before in my life.” Activist Jahmal Cole on the looting in Chicago

A champion of social justice, Jahmal Cole’s mission is to build a more interconnected Chicago on the pillars of service and education. As the founder and CEO of the city’s fastest growing social impact organization, My Block My Hood My City, Jahmal is the creator of an exposure-based education program for teens and a network of volunteer initiatives that serve Chicago communities year-round. Traveling, youth mentorship and community organizing are the subjects of Jahmal’s highly acclaimed books and speeches, He has spoken to audiences ranging from high school students to the Mayor of Chicago.