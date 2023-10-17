Our anchors ask yes or no questions until they guess correctly or give up. See how well you do. I have to believe you would have done way better.
WGN Morning News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Jeff Hoover
Posted:
Updated:
Our anchors ask yes or no questions until they guess correctly or give up. See how well you do. I have to believe you would have done way better.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
More interviews and segments can be found on the WGN News YouTube Page