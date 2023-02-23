CHICAGO – We had a specific year in mind when it came to selecting a game show topic for WGN Morning News on Thursday.

One reason might have been the familiarity that our guests have with that year.

Larry Potash led the “2017 Game Show” as students from the Broadcast Club at St. Rita High School took part in the trivia segment on events that occurred six years ago.

These questions included pop culture, music, historic events, and sports.

Dean Richards was standing by ready with some special prizes for the students after they took part in the segment.

You can watch the full “2017 Game Show” from February 23’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

