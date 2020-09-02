It’s Big Cat week!

ig cats are facing big challenges. Leopards now occupy just 25-37 percent of their historic range, and six of the nine subspecies of leopard are now in significant trouble. For many big-cat populations, extinctions are imminent due to habitat loss, degradation and conflicts with humans. The National Geographic Society has a long history of raising awareness of the plight of big cats and supporting impactful conservation efforts across the planet. Its Big Cats Initiative partners with Nat Geo WILD for its widely recognized Big Cat Week programming event.



The one-hour special is narrated by Academy® Award-winning and Emmy® Award-nominated actor Jeremy Irons. It transports viewers to an idyllic paradise, where for the first time ever, National Geographic cameras capture the story of a young leopard, Toto, during the critical first three years of her life. Viewers follow this cub with deep aquamarine eyes – an exceptionally rare trait – and experience her challenges and triumphs firsthand as Toto learns the fundamental skills of survival and makes her passage to adulthood.

Dereck Joubert is a National Geographic Explorer-at-Large, conservationist, wildlife filmmaker and author. He is also founder, CEO and chairman of Great Plains Conservation, an organization that manages several wildlife reserves in Kenya, Botswana and Zimbabwe, while its charity arm, Great Plains Foundation, runs various community initiatives that uplift, educate and work closely with people who live near the conservation areas. Great Plains presently employs about 660 people and manages well over a million acres of wild lands.

Download Dereck’s BioBeverly Joubert is a Premier African Conservationist, National Geographic Explorer-at-Large, conservationist, wildlife filmmaker and photographer. She is also the founder and a shareholder of Great Plains Conservation, an organization that manages several wildlife reserves in Kenya, Botswana and Zimbabwe, while its charity arm, Great Plains Foundation, runs various community initiatives that uplift, educate and work closely with people who live near the conservation areas. Joubert plays a pivotal role in the foundation’s community outreach work and in the work of Rhinos Without Borders, whose aim is to relocate 100 rhinos from high-poaching areas and release them into safe wilderness areas. She donates not only extensive time but also fine art imagery.