The film “Corsicana” is inspired by the life of Bass Reeves, the first Black US Deputy Marshall and the man many historians say influenced the character “The Lone Ranger.”



First time director Isaiah Washington stars in the film as Bass Reeves and hopes the project will inspire all Americans to learn more about Reeves role in history.

“Corsicana” is now playing in Chicago with several Q & A’s happening this week.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

6PM

SHOWPLACE ICON THEATER

1011 S. DELANO CT.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

7PM

CINEMA CHATHAM THEATER

210 W. 87TH ST.