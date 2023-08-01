CHICAGO — An eventful morning on the set Tuesday ended with a complicated show and a simple question.

Is this something?

That’s what the hosts were asking themselves when watching a show by “Tiny Girl, Big Show” of the Bristol Renaissance Faire in the studio Tuesday morning. She pulled off a few tricks with a whip and a unicycle, which is part of her act in Kenosha.

So what did the hosts think of this very unique act pulled off on the show Tuesday morning – and did they think it was something?

See the full show & reaction from the August 1 WGN Morning News in the video above.

