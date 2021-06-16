Is there life on other planets? Neil deGrasse Tyson says it’s not unlikely

Despite all the bad video and vague reports, Neil deGrasse Tyson says it’s not UNlikely that life on other planets exisits.

It’s just one of many topics discussed in his new book, “Cosmic Queries.”

Inspired by “Cosmic Queries,” one of StarTalk’s most popular podcast themes, this captivating book allows Tyson to delve deep into the questions that matter most to his legions of listeners. Building on the wisdom of the ancients and explaining the most significant science of today, Tyson takes readers on an intriguing journey from past to future, punctuated with stunning images portraying not only the universe but also the key ideas that help us understand it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist and the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at New York’s American Museum of Natural History. He is the author of more than a dozen books—many of them international bestsellers—and numerous articles, both scholarly and for the general public. He is the host of StarTalk, a podcast, and two seasons of Cosmos, televised by Fox and National Geographic. He has received 21 honorary doctorates as well as NASA’s Distinguished Public Service Medal. He and his wife live in New York City.