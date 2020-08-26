Is Leslie Odom Jr. EGOT bound? He’s definitely getting close.

With a Tony and a Grammy to his credit the “Hamilton” star is now in reaching distance of an Emmy thanks to his nominated work on the Apple+ animated musical “Central Park.”

He talked to us about teaming up with his college buddy Josh Gad for this one. Gad is one of the creators of “Central Park” and also voices the project along with Kathry Hahn, Titus Burgess, Stanley Tucci and two more “Hamilton” alums Daveed Diggs and original Broadway cast ensemble member Emmy Raver-Lampman.

He said while he’s worked with Gad on fun projects for years, this is the first time he’s actually been paid to laugh with his friend and neighbor.

This is the first time Apple has been eligible for Emmy consideration. Odom’s nod is one of over a dozen for the streaming service and the only one for “Central Park.” Winners will be announced September 20th, you can find results here at WGNTV.com.