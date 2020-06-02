“Is it safe to use money out of an ATM?” Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 6/2

Michael Flamm is a scholar of modern American political history who joined the faculty in 1998. He offers a broad range of courses in U.S. history from 1877 to the present (see Courses Taught below). At Ohio Wesleyan he has received three teaching prizes including the university’s highest honor, the Bishop Herbert Welch Meritorious Teaching Award. As a Fulbright Scholar and Senior Specialist, Professor Flamm has taught numerous times in Argentina. In addition, he has served as a faculty consultant to the National Endowment for the Humanities, the College Board, and the National Academy of Sciences. He is also an elected member of the executive board of the Organization of American Historians, the largest professional association dedicated to the teaching and study of U.S. history.

Professor Flamm is the author or co-author of five books as well as numerous articles and reviews. For more information, see Major Publications and/or his curriculum vitae. He is also the creator of How 1954 Changed History (2020), an Audible original available on Amazon (see Recorded Work). For a sample, read The Conquest of Polio.