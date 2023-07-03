CHICAGO — Nobody likes the middle seat.

We recently saw an article that asks- if you’re sitting in the middle, is it ok to use both arm rests?

The folks at Kayak Travel Service ask people to chime in.

Nearly 60 percent of people surveyed said the person in the middle is not entitled to both arms rests.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Croc boots, flying cars, and Ramen pet beds.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.