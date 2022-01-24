Is ‘happy wife, happy life’ a marriage myth? Relationship expert Love McPherson weighs in

Relationship expert Love McPherson says some of the common beliefs when it comes to marriage could lead to problems after the wedding, especially in the early years.

That’s just some of the advice she’s given her daughter, Tiffany and new son-in-law Darnell. The couple recently married and tell us what it’s like to have a relationship expert in the family.

Love’s “Marriage Myths”

• Marriage will make you happier than being single – You can be equally happy in either relationship status bc you’re responsible for your own happiness. Your mate can only enhance the happiness you already have within.



• Marriage changes you for better or worse – Marriage doesn’t change you. Only you can change you. It is YOUR choice to change or not.



• Romance will be ongoing – Romance doesn’t just happen out of osmosis. Whether you have been married for 30 days or 30 years, romance must be intentional.



• Happy Wife, Happy Life – Men deserve to be happy too. Nobody’s happiness trumps another.

