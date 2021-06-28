Investigator explains sightings listed in Pentagon UFO report

The Pentagon released a report meant to shed light on 144 UFOs spotted between 2004 and 2021.

Instead, the report could only identify one, as a large deflating balloon.

The report does not mention aliens or even hint at an “extra-terrestrial” explanation. But, it makes clear that much of the phenomena may be beyond the means the government has to identify such objects.

The report also suggests some cases could be the result of sensor errors spoofing or misperception.

Investigator Mick West joined WGN Morning News Monday to discuss the report in full.