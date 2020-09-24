Internet Sensation Keenan Cahill is back!

In a recording career that spans three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine GRAMMY® nominations, 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.

His latest album, A New Day -- releasing October 9, 2020, exactly 30 years to the week after his very first album came out – is Dave’s first album of original material in 10 years and his 20th overall album.

The album was conceived and recorded completely under the umbrella of COVID-19, with the express purpose of providing some musical comfort in these extremely uneasy times.

Special guests on the album include Brian McKnight, Antwaun Stanley of Vulfpeck, Meshell Ndegeocello, David Sanborn, Bob James, Paul Jackson, Jr., Marc Antoine, Rick Braun, Jeff Lorber and Chris "Big Dog" Davis.

Dave will be doing a livestream concert record release event on 10/9, the day the new album is released. Tickets are available now for his virtual album release event, which will take place on Friday, October 9, at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, via looped. VIP experiences, including exclusive one-on-one meet & greets, are also available. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Efforts, which helps those in the music community affected by the pandemic. Tickets and further details are available at www.davekoz.com.

Dave has recorded a brand new album called "A New Day." The album was conceived and recorded completely under the umbrella of COVID-19, with the express purpose of providing some musical comfort in these extremely uneasy times.

This is Dave's first album of original material in 10 years, his 20th overall album, and it will be released on October 9th, exactly 30 years to the week after his very first album came out.