Internet Sensation Keenan Cahill hitting new highs as a music producer!

KR & Keenan Cahill & Gemmi – “Don’t Cry”

Internet Sensation Keenan Cahill amassed over 500-million YouTube views of his popular lip-sync videos between 2010 and 2015. He has released six original songs to date. Keenan’s latest release is a collab with producer KR “Don’t Cry” featuring Gemmi. Keenan started uploading to YouTube at the age of 14. He grabbed the attention of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with his parody of Cascada’s “What Hurt’s the Most.” Later, Katy Perry, who took notice of his “Teenage Dream” video with two tweets, “This is my Teenage Dream (with a link to the video) and an “I Heart Keenan Cahill.” Chelsea Handler reached out a few months later, paired him with 50 Cent for the “Down on Me,” music video that has amassed 100-million views across YouTube. Keenan graduated High School a YouTube sensation, and now the world waits for what’s next. next is KR who is a rising artist from the city of El Paso, Texas who has been releasing music under one of the UKs biggest labels Bass Rebels for the last year and a half. KR has worked alongside some amazing artists such as One Republics contest winner Michael Barbera and has released more then 13 songs on the label. In just a year and a half of releasing his music KR has been featured on some of the biggest channels on YouTube and has amassed millions of streams from different platforms. He currently has a few songs in the works with some well known names who he can’t speak about just yet. Gemmi has featured for many artists such as Point Blank, Konn, and KR himself.