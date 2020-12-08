Inside the world’s iciest airport with pilot Nic Cunningham

Welcome to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), where subzero temperatures and arctic storms are just part of the job description. Keeping things running on the taxiways and in the terminal requires a major league team of workers, from wildlife managers to airfield maintenance crews to police and Customs and Border Protection and they have their work cut out for them.

With 65 major snow and ice events per winter, five million passengers a year, and wild creatures at every turn, the activity at Alaska’s “Ice Airport” never stops.