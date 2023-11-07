Jesse David Fox chronicles comedy’s history and the roles context, laughter, timing, and other factors play in comedic movies, television shows, and standup sets from 1990 through the early 2020s.

“Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture and the Magic That Makes It Work”

X: @jessedavidfox

Instagram: @jessedavidfox

Podcast: Good One: A Podcast About Jokes

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.