Erin Carlson is the author of a new book, No Crying in Baseball: The Inside Story of A League of Their Own: Big Stars, Dugout Drama, and a Home Run for Hollywood. Its the inside story of how A League of Their Own, one of the most beloved baseball movies of all time, developed from an unheralded piece of American history into a perennial cinematic favorite.

City Lit Books

2523 North Kedzie

Chicago

Tonight @6:30pm

erincarlson.com

Instagram @erinleighcarlson

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.