Is there life after influencing? The internet personality known as “Lee From America” wanted to see what life was like as plain old Lee Tilghman.

She had earned north of $300,000 a year — but then dropped more than 150,000 followers, her entire management team, and most of her savings to become a ‘real’ person.

She now holds workshops, where she guides other creators through the process of leaving influencing. It’s called “Goodbye Influencing.”

