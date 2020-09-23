‘Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds on the struggle living with AS

For more information, please visit MonsterPainintheAS.com

The frontman of the pop-rock band Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, has opened up about the challenges he has been struggling with while explaining the significance of therapy as a life-savior.

The iconic musician Reynolds is renowned with his frankness and never-ending efforts on mental health-related topics. In 2016, after he announced that he suffers from such illnesses as ankylosing spondylitis and ulcerative colitis, Dan Reynolds unveiled in an interview that he had been heavily depressed for the past two years and often sees a therapist.

Many songs on the band’s debut album, ‘Night Visions,’ were inspired by his mental condition. Dan Reynolds aims to destigmatize and change how society sees depression and the act of seeking professional help. In April 2018, he began to talk about his physical and mental health struggles on his social media accounts and continues to offer encouraging messages.

Recently, Reynolds has emphasized once again the importance of therapy for the people who are dealing with tough periods within their lives. He said that this method saved his life and recommended his fans to reach out for help since anxiety and depression are very real problems.

Via Twitter, Dan Reynolds has reminded his followers that they are not alone in their fights against these issues. In his extremely motivating tweet, Reynolds advised everyone to love themselves enough to ask for help.

Here is what Dan Reynolds said in his latest tweet:

“Therapy saved my life. Let it save yours. Reach out for help – anxiety and depression is very real but you aren’t alone in it. You aren’t broken.

You are worth it. Love yourself enough to ask for help. The future is bright for you and I. We got this. Keep living