Directed by Joe Mantegna, the theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce returns to the Chicago area at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie for a limited one night, two performance engagement on Saturday, September 9th.

lennybruceonstage.com

@iamlennybruce

@ronniemarmo

@joemantegna

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.