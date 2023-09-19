Every generation has iconic TV shows that feel like they’re just a part of your life. And the apartments and stores and workplaces from those shows become as familiar to us as our own homes.

In his new book, Neal Fischer gives a historical tour of those shows, through their floor plans, props, and overall design “Behind the Screens: Illustrated Floor Plans and Scenes from the Best TV Shows of All Time”.

North Riverside Library

Oct. 15th

Brookfield Public Library

Nov. 6th

Neal Fischer

nealefischer.com

X: @nealefischer

Instagram: @nealefischer

Illustrator Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde

X: @ializar

Instagram: @ializar

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.