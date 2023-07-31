The ‘80s metal scene left a long and lasting legacy, and the stories of five of its top artists are told in the new Paramount+ docuseries, “I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream.” The series follows members of the bands Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen and the Scream as they chased fame and found it.

“I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream”

Streaming on Paramount Plus

tylermeasom.com

Instagram @tylermeasom

Twitter @tylerfilmmaker

