“I started my career on a dare” – Jake Brown shares amazing stories about working with Prince, Heart, Suge Knight and others

After 20 years of writing books with many of Rock, Hip Hop, and Country’s biggest name artists, producers and songwriters, award-winning music biographer Jake Brown celebrates this month, his 50th published book with “Behind the Boards: Nashville,” available now in various platforms. A Nashville resident for the majority of his book writing career, Brown has covered every genre within the music industry and has been published in 9 countries around the world.

Featuring highlights across the stylistic spectrum, including Hip Hop titles on Suge Knight, Tupac Shakur, Rick Rubin, Dr. Dre, Biggie Smalls and his co-starring role in the 2018 6-part B.E.T. “Death Row Chronicles” docu-series, Brown will soon complete work with legendary R&B star and producer Teddy Riley on his memoirs, including a foreword by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.