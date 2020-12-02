How you can visit with Santa this year from home!

SANTA – THE EXPERIENCE is a magical interactive elf-guided journey through winter’s busiest wonderland, along with a personal live video chat with Santa himself! Sleigh ride departures will run from now until December 24, with each live experience available from $34.95. Booking is now available at www.SantaTheExperience.com



Families will be welcomed by one of Santa’s elves at the beginning of their visit before exploring Santa’s Mailroom, the Elf’s Bedroom, The North Pole’s Reindeer Stables and of course, the famous and bustling Toy Factory. Rumor has it that Mrs. Claus may even make an appearance…! The virtual trip continues in meeting Santa himself for the perfect chance to tell him just how good they have been this year. After saying goodbye, they can receive a video recording of their chat with Santa including shareable social media content as the perfect keepsake of the once-in-a-lifetime trip.









