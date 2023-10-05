In her new book, TikTok star and journalist Carrie Berk shares helpful information on everything from first kisses to devastating breakups. Known as the “Carrie Bradshaw” for Gen Z, with nearly 4 million followers on TikTok and nearly one million followers on Instagram.

My Real-Life Rom-Com: How to Build Confidence and Write Your Own Relationship Rules

carrieberk.com

YouTube @carrieberkk

TikTok @carrieberkk

Instagram @carrieberkk

Facebook Carrie’s Chronicles

