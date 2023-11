Michael Easter’s new book shows us how to detect hidden scarcity cues to stop cravings before they start, reframe how we think about and fix addiction and bad habits.

“Scarcity Brain: Fix Your Craving Mindset and Rewire Your Habits to Thrive with Enough”

eastermichael.com

Instagram @michael_easter

X: @michael_easter

Facebook: Michael Easter

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.