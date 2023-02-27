CHICAGO – We had a great way to kick off the week on WGN Morning News as we headed to the “Kraft Korner” for the latest do-it-yourself project.

This time Robin Baumgarten was showing the audience how to make Pom Pom Flowers at home while also doing her best to make sure Larry Potash and Paul Konrad were getting it right.

You can watch them create the craft on February 27’s morning news in the video above.

Here’s how you can make it yourself at home!

SUPPLIES:

-COLORFUL YARN

-METAL WIRE

-FLORAL TAPE

-GLUE GUN/GLUE STICKS

-SCISSORS

DIRECTIONS:

CUT ONE SIX-INCH STRAND OF YARN. SET ASIDE. HOLD OUT TWO FINGERS ON ONE HAND. WITH THE OTHER HAND WRAP YARN 80 TIMES AROUND YOUR FINGERS. CUT THE END OF THE YARN. SLIDE YARN OFF FINGERS AND PINCH IN THE CENTER. USE 6 INCH STRAND OF YARN AND TIE IT TIGHTLY AROUND THE CENTER OF THE PINCHED YARN. WITH SCISSORS CUT LOOPS ON EACH SIDE. FLUFF OUT YARN AND TRIM EDGES SO THEY ARE EVEN AND SMOOTH INTO BALL. WRAP THE WIRE COMPLETELY WITH FLORAL TAPE. DAB HOT GLUE INTO THE CENTER OF POM POM AND STICK WIRE INTO THE GLUE SPOT.

