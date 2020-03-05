How to make homemade hand sanitizer – here’s the recipe

Amid concerns over coronavirus, WGN's Dean Richards and Paul Konrad decided to try making homemade hand sanitizer. Here's the recipe they used:
WHAT YOU NEED:
- 2/3 cup Isopropyl alcohol 91% (rubbing alcohol)
- 1/3 cup aloe vera gel
- Essential oil in your choice of fragrance (optional)
- A small or medium mixing bowl
- A spoon
- An empty container, such as a 3-ounce container from a travel toiletries kit
- A small piece of masking tape for labeling
HOW TO MAKE IT
In a mixing bowl, stir Isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel together until well blended.
Add 8-10 drops of scented essential oil (optional, but nice!). Stir to incorporate.
Pour the homemade hand sanitizer into an empty container and seal. Write “hand sanitizer” on a piece of masking tape and affix to the bottle.
The CDC recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content. This recipe makes a sanitizer that slightly exceeds that alcohol content at 60.66%, so follow the proportions exactly. If you want a sanitizer with a higher alcohol percentage, decrease the amount of aloe vera to 1/4 cup.