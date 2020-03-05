How to make homemade hand sanitizer – here’s the recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amid concerns over coronavirus, WGN's Dean Richards and Paul Konrad decided to try making homemade hand sanitizer. Here's the recipe they used:

WHAT YOU NEED:

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a mixing bowl, stir Isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel together until well blended.

Add 8-10 drops of scented essential oil (optional, but nice!). Stir to incorporate.

Pour the homemade hand sanitizer into an empty container and seal. Write “hand sanitizer” on a piece of masking tape and affix to the bottle.

The CDC recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content. This recipe makes a sanitizer that slightly exceeds that alcohol content at 60.66%, so follow the proportions exactly. If you want a sanitizer with a higher alcohol percentage, decrease the amount of aloe vera to 1/4 cup.