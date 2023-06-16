Last Wednesday, June 7 the Illinois Department of Natural Resources began receiving reports about a black bear on the loose near a daycare center in Gurnee. Then two days later, a woman spotted a black bear in the back yard of her home in Antioch.

Chris Jacques, a large carnivore expert with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, offers insight into the bear’s presence and how to handle an encounter.

https://dnr.illinois.gov/

Facebook: Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Twitter: @IllinoisDNR

