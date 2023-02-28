Celebrity trainer, fitness and nutrition expert Joey Thurman‘s new book is The Minimum Method: The Least You Can Do to Be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You. He says small choices can lead to big results when you know what to do and do it consistently.

Thurman doesn’t shy away from the shortcomings of the mainstream health/fitness/diet industry—in fact, he acknowledges and apologizes for his own past experience in perpetuating the harmful myth that everyone should be pushing their bodies to the limit in order to improve. Now, he’s on a mission to help others prioritize genuine health instead of some imaginary and unattainable standard of perfection.