Stephanie Love Patterson from Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC) discusses Tina Turner’s legacy and how the film “What’s Love Got To Do With It” has helped victims of domestic violence.

Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC)

cawc.org

24-Hour Hotline is 773-278-4566

