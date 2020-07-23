“How long do you recommend to quarantine with a newborn?” Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 7/23

In his just-released memoir, Relentless: Unleashing a Life of Purpose, Grit, and Faith, John Tesh reveals his secret to overcoming the many pivotal challenges he’s faced, in the hope that readers will find inspiration and guidance they can use to get through their own struggles. Including two battles with terminal cancer.

Combining inspirational stories with a lifetime of wisdom, John’s memoir, Relentless, encourages readers with the powerful message that their challenges and failures can become learning opportunities and the fuel for persevering to personal greatness. Most importantly, readers learn of John’s strong faith in the healing power of Scripture and how that has shaped his life—especially the moment when he and Connie discovered divine healing and how that ultimately contributed to his victory over cancer.