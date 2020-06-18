“How long as an asymptomatic person contagious? Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 6/18

With her new show, "Taste the Nation" award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

Emmy-nominated Padma Lakshmi is internationally known as a food expert, model, actress and best-selling author, as well as the recipient of Variety’s Karma Award and the NECO Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Lakshmi serves as host and executive producer of Bravo’s Emmy-winning series Top Chef, which garnered a 2019 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, the show’s 13th consecutive Emmy nod.

"Taste the Nation" begins streaming on Hulu, June 18th.