‘How long after having Covid should you wait to get vaccinated?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 5/13

(NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Thursday that he’s not convinced that COVID-19 vaccines should be required for children to go back to school.

“Whenever you’re talking about requiring something, that’s always a charged issue,” Fauci said on CBS This Morning. “I’m not so sure we should be requiring children at all. We should be encouraging them. But you got to be careful when you make a requirement of something. That usually gets you into a lot of pushback, understandable pushback.”