Rachel Feder’s new book explores why our culture so obsessed with cruel, indifferent romantic heroes (and sometimes heroines)? How much of that is Pride and Prejudice’s Mr. Darcy’s fault? And, now that we know, what do we do about it?

“The Darcy Myth: Jane Austen, Literary Heartthrobs, and the Monsters They Taught Us to Love”

rachelfeder.com

X: @RachelFederDU

