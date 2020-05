Check out ornyadams.com for more !

Orny Adams delivers a powerful, incisive stand up routine that vacillates between the relevant and the absurd. Orny attacks what’s wrong with the world and sometimes even what’s wrong with Orny. He’s brutally honest, satirical and his performance is ceaselessly energetic.

Orny has had one hour stand up specials on Netflix, Comedy Central and on Showtime.

And you might also recognize him as Coach from the TV show Teen Wolf which ran for six seasons.