“How do we know if the test are accurate?” Dr. Robert Murphy answer viewer COVID-19 questions 7/21

Former Chicago Alderwoman Dorothy Tillman spent the 60s under the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. learning and implementing the principals of nonviolence across Alabama and then later in Chicago. She worked closely with civil rights icons John Lewis and C. T. Vivian, both of whom passed away within hours of each other just over the weekend.

She says history has not told their full story and that the details of civil rights of decades ago holds the secrets of success for the civil rights movement today.