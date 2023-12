Nationally Respected Astrophysicist and NASA-Funded Alien Investigator Adam Frank offers exciting look at advances in search for extraterrestrial intelligence in his new book.

adamfrankscience.com

X: @adamfrank4

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.