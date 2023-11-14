Did disco ever really die? Diallo Riddle and Blake “Luxxury” Robin, hosts of the new podcast, ONE SONG say no. They deconstruct the event for us and show how the enduring music genre evolved.

ONE SONG premieres exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio on Wednesday nights, and is then released as a podcast available everywhere on Thursday mornings.

Diallo Riddle is an Emmy-nominated writer and actor, producer, showrunner, and DJ. He was born and raised in Atlanta and later graduated from Harvard University. Diallo is Co-Creator & Executive Producer of Comedy Central’s hit series SOUTH SIDE and IFC’s SHERMAN’S SHOWCASE, and was a series regular on NBC’s MARLON and HBO’s SILICON VALLEY.

Blake “Luxxury” Robin is a touring DJ and in-demand producer, remixer and songwriter. When he isn’t on the road, he is making viral TikTok “Inside the Song” videos where he breaks down famous songs, and their origins.