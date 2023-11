A program that aims to empower young adults with disabilities where they create meaningful art just in time for the holidays. Co-founder of Hope’s IN Ashley Quigley, youth leader Linday Hueglemann and young adult Beka Hoffman joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share more.

