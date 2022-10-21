Author, songwriter, and longtime drummer / co-songwriter of Hootie and the Blowfish, Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, will be appearing live at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, IL on Saturday, October 22nd to read excerpts and sign copies of his new book Swimming With The Blowfish: Hootie, Healing and a Hell of a Rideand perform a selection of songs from his new EP Remember Tomorrow. The book and new EP dive into Sonefeld’s experience as a part of one of the most iconic acts in the recent history of rock music and his own personal journey towards healing.

