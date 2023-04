Tova Friedman is a Holocaust survivor who has a TikTok that’s gone viral, with more than a half million followers and nearly 9 million likes.

She records videos with her grandson, Aron Goodman to counter online Holocaust denial and misinformation.

TikTok @tovafriedman

