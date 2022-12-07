Dr. Christy Garrison Harrison from Southern University shares the real life events surrounding the 1863 image of a man who escaped from a Louisiana plantation during the civil war, giving the world one of the first documented looks at the brutality of slavery.

“Whipped Peter” also recorded in some documents as “Gordon” ran for 10 days, arriving at a Union camp accepting Black men willing to serve in the Army. During an examination, military doctors discovered his back was covered in keloid scarring following a brutal beating.

Photographers shared the image with the media, supporting a new wave of the abolitionist movement in the North.

Dr. Christy Garrison-Harrison is an Assistant Professor of History and Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies (WGSS) in the College of Humanities & Interdisciplinary Studies at Southern University and Agricultural & Mechanical College. Dr. Garrison-Harrison’s primary research foci are on Black Women in colonial America, Southern American history—with a concentration on Black women’s political leadership and influence upon economically developing Black communities and the dynamics of White American matriarchy. She is hosting a roundtable series of panels centered on Black Women’s community advocacy for the SU department of history–which will conclude in April, 2023. Her most recently completed article is Remembering Jacqueline Anne Rouse, 1950–2020: Scholarship, Educational Advocacy, and Mentoring as Audacious Leadership, co-authored with Dr. Kenja Foster-McCay and Dr. Charmayne E. Patterson. Dr. Garrison-Harrison is currently completing a manuscript on Black women’s community activism in Atlanta, Georgia during the Civil Rights’ Movement, developing a manuscript on the role of Matriarchy in antebellum American culture, and contributing to Dr. Sherice Nelson’s Africana Women’s Studies textbook.