Hip-Hop icon Rob Base, known for “It Takes Two,” is performing with Vanilla Ice at the White Sox “I Love the 90s Tour” postgame concert on August 25.

For more information, go to: www.ilovethe90stour.com

Base joined the WGN Morning News Wednesday to talk about the tour.

