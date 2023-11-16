As Hip Hop celebrates 50 years, hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow talks about his decades long career.

He’s now part of the “Hip Hop Nutcracker” coming to Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre in December.

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER returns for another spectacular tour. Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just like the original, in THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.