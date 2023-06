Several items including a copy of the Declaration of Independence, going for $1 MILLION, along with a Sigmund Freud Manuscript, a JFK and Jackie signed holiday card and more!

HA.com

@HeritageAuction

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.