You know him as the “Fonz” from “Happy Days!”

Henry Winkler is also a children’s book author and just released his 37th book. He’s currently working on season 3 of HBO’s hit show “Barry” with Bill Hader.

Winkler is also co-starring in the new Wes Anderson movie, “The French Dispatch,” which is now in theaters.

He joined WGN Morning News for an interview Wednesday to talk more about all his projects, plus shared details on how you could own the iconic leather jacket he wore as the “Fonz.”