“He could have been stopped in 2008.” Jim DeRogatis Weighs In On R. Kelly Federal Trial

The first witness in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial will be back on the stand this morning.

The trial began yesterday with prosecutors calling Kelly a “predator” who used his celebrity status to lure victims to be abused.

Prosecutors also allege Kelly used bodyguards, drivers, lawyers and accountants to cover up his crimes.

The first witness for the prosecution told the jury that Kelly knew she was 16 in 2009, when they had sex in Chicago.

Author and reporter Jim DeRogatis first brought national attention to the story in 2000 and is closely following the ongoing federal trial in New York.