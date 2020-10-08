Have you hiked America’s Triple Crown of Trails? Barney ‘Scout’ Mann shares his journey

Author Barney “Scout” Mann (one of the rare individuals who has hiked America`s Triple Crown of Trails: the Appalachian, Pacific Crest, and Continental Divide) talks about his new book about his adventures and shares the best hiking trails in our area.

In Journeys North, legendary trail angel and thru hiker Barney Scout Mann spins a compelling tale of six hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail in 2007 as they walk from Mexico to Canada. This ensemble story unfolds as these half-dozen hikers–including Barney and his wife, Sandy–trod north, slowly forming relationships and revealing their deepest secrets and aspirations. They face a once-in-a-generation drought and early severe winter storms that test their will in this bare-knuckled adventure. In fact, only a third of all the hikers who set out on the trail that year would finish.

As the group approaches Canada, a storm rages. How will these very different hikers, ranging in age, gender, and background, respond to the hardship and suffering ahead of them? Can they all make the final 60-mile push through freezing temperatures, sleet, and snow, or will some reach their breaking point?

Journeys North is a story of grit, compassion, and the relationships people forge when they strive toward a common goal.